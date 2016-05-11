Lyle Douglas Kivett, age 67, of Edgar Springs, Mo. passed away at his home November 1, 2018.

The eldest son of William Chester and Wilma Christene (Nielson) Kivett, Lyle was born April 26, 1951. He graduated from Ava High School and attended college at SMS in Springfield. He retired after a 30-year career as a heavy equipment operator working to build over 250 miles of highways in southern Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Lyle also raised cattle and timber on a third generation family farm.

Lyle was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was of the Catholic faith.

Lyle is survived by his children William Robert Kivett of Springdale, AR, Laura Ann Kivett and Jodi Ray Reed of Waynesville. He is also survived by siblings Franklin James Kivett of the home and Aleda Louise Kivett of Edgar Springs; niece Sara McCoy, and great-nieces Victoria Pankey and Taylor McCoy. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be Monday, November 5, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St, Licking, MO. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, November 5, 2018. Pallbearers are William Kivett, Bonard Mace, Jr; Mark Mace, Brad Mace, Bonard Mace, III; Chris Mace, Michael Mace, Cody Mace, Hayden Mace, and Evan Mace. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.