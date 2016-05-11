M. Bert McComas, age 80, son of Leonard and Pearl Newton McComas was born February 9, 1937 in Brownsville, Nebraska. He passed away on February 8, 2018 in Houston, Missouri.

Bert grew up in Brownsville, NE until age 15, when the family moved to Plato, MO. He graduated from Plato High School in 1955. He married Bettie Gorrell in 1959 and to this union 3 children were born, Charlene, Janet and Ralph. He later married Vivian Pinkston Skeeters and gained another daughter JoAnna.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Mitchell McComas, Howard McComas and Clarence McComas; one sister Dorothy; spouses, Bettie McComas-Kell and Vivian McComas; one grandson, Michael Feer.

He is survived by his children; Charlene Woodring and husband Kevin of Houston, MO, Janet Dixon and husband Joe of Success, MO, Ralph and Renee of Success, MO and JoAnna Feer and husband Don of Aurora, MO; 12 grandchildren; Jason, Brad, Corey, Kyle, Alicia, Kenny David, Tiffany, Brian, Devon, Casey, PJ and Dakota Murray; 9 great grandchildren.

Bert worked as a mechanic on washer and dryers at Fort Leonard Wood retiring after 45 years.

He liked to play cards, watch baseball, basketball and football, or get on the course and play a round or two of golf. The sport he absolutely loved and was still doing even after the age of 80 was bowling. He bowled a perfect 300 game on his son Ralph’s birthday, Feb. 15, 2001. Bert taught all his children to bowl, grandchildren and anyone wanting to learn. He loved to share his love and talent for the game.

Bert loved his family, giving help whenever needed. You could find him out helping Ralph cut wood, or any job needing that extra hand.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services were Monday February 12, at 11:00 AM in Evans Funeral Home.

Leon Slape officiated with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care. On line condolences may be sent www.evansfh.com Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.