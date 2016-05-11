Manuel Blankenship, son of the late James Calvin Blankenship and Agnes Rachel (Lawson) “Skidmore” Blankenship was born April 23, 1936 at Hazelton, Missouri and passed away at his home February 21, 2017 from a long illness.

He was united in marriage to Sylvia Shepherd; his wife of 57 years, on July 18, 1959.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Sylvia Blankenship; one son, Stacey Blankenship; three grandsons, Max, Brandon and Bradford; one granddaughter, Jackie Smith; four great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Margie Blankenship; one brother, Fredrick Blankenship and wife May; one half-sister, Maydean Murphy; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Agnes Blankenship; one son, Terry Lynn Blankenship; one sister, Marie Murphy; three half-brothers: Franklin Skidmore, Chester Skidmore, and Albert Skidmore; one half-sister, Naomi Skidmore and a sister, Freda Blankenship.

Manuel’s mother died when he was two years old and he was raised by his father on Piney River. He spent a lot of time with his dad fishing. He enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, and doing yard work. He worked for Ford Motor Worldwide Enterprises for 30 years and was retired.

Manuel was a hard worker, good husband, dad, brother and grandpa. Manuel was loved dearly and will be missed by his family and friends.

Service was held February 24, 2017, 11:00 A.M. at Fox Chapel with Bro. Mike Gorman officiating. Pallbearers were Scotty Shepherd Bradley Blankenship, Bobby Shepherd, Billy Shepherd, Brandon Blankenship and Bradford Blankenship. Honorary Pallbearers were Katlynn Shepherd, Brady Shepherd, Danny Shepherd, Kevin Fielder and Chad Shepherd. Interment was in Craddock Cemetery under direction of Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.foxfh.net.