Margaret A. Kroeker

Margaret Ann (nee Renda) Kroeker of Licking, MO passed away December 30, 2017 at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 77 years. She was born January 25, 1939 in St. Louis to the late Albert and Veronica (nee McAtee) Renda.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Kroeker of the home, children, Melody (Mike) Mohrman, Matt Kroeker, Tina Faille, Jeff (Lisa) Kroeker, Cheryl Kinyon, James Kroeker, Susan Gitlin, Kathy (Tim) Gaeng, and Richard McGee, Dennis McGee, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, Pete Renda. Other relatives and friends also survive.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1 p.m, Friday at the Pentacostal Holiness Church, 310 Walnut St., Licking, MO 65542 (573-674-3273) with Pr. Amy Dickens officiating.