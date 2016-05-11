Margaret L. Varney was born October 22, 1937 to Alice and Richard Wood. She passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2017 surrounded by her daughters.
Margaret was always a source of unfailing love, safety, and comfort for those in her life. Her memory will be forever cherished by her three daughters, Rebecca Varney, Esther Moore, and Kathleen Bush; her five grandchildren, Dannah Ellis, Linda Holdeman, Katie Moore, Lauren Danforth, and Joshua Danforth; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her family feels incredibly blessed to have had such a loving, generous, and kind woman to raise, guide, and encourage them. Margaret will be deeply missed and never forgotten by her loved ones.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Edgar Springs, Mo. On December 21, 2017 at 6 pm.
Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.
Margaret L. Varney
