Margie Ann Pearcy, age 76, was born December 1, 1940 to Adron Carl and Rosa (Jackson) Guynn. She passed away February 27, 2017 at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo. with family by her side.

She was raised on a farm in Success, Mo. along with two sisters and three brothers. She graduated from Houston High School.

Margie married Stanley Pearcy May 1, 1960, and to this union they raised two children, Steve and Teresa.

Margie accepted Jesus Christ into her life as a young girl. She attended Central Baptist Church for many years.

She has worked for H.D. Lee, Brown Shoe Company and Houston House. Margie loved to read, crochet, play on the computer and listen to gospel and country music. Her greatest joy was spending time with her kids and grandsons.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Stanley on July 30, 2006; a grandson, Ryan Ray Hebblethwaite, one sister and two brothers.

Surviving are her children; Steve Pearcy and wife Amy of Lenexa, Kan. and Teresa Pearcy of Houston, Texas; grandsons, Karl Chad Holland of Licking, Mo. and Drew and Brett Pearcy of Lenexa, Kan.; a brother, Junior Guynn of Texas; and a sister, Nellie Wallen of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Margie was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests donations to Central Baptist Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Graveside services were held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Central Baptist Cemetery with Pastor David Barbee officiating. Burial was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.