Marie Frances (Wenger) Clemmons was born on November 1, 1926 in Hartford, South Dakota; the daughter of Emil and Amelia (Lueth) Wenger. She passed away on October 3, 2017 at the age of 90.

Marie married Ray Eugene Clemmons in September 1947 and had daughter Linda Marie and son Edward Eugene before divorcing in 1959.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert Chester Wenger, Ronald Roy Wenger and Emil Herbert Wenger; two sisters, Jean Lorene Wenger and Ramona Ruth Myers. She is survived by daughter, Linda Marie Davis and husband Richard of Barboursville, WV; son, Edward Eugene Clemmons and wife Bette of Oak Lawn, Ill.; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Marvin Henry Wenger of St. Louis, Mo. and Lawrence Edward Wenger and wife Alice of Douglasville, Georgia; one sister, Nina Mae Gaines and husband Carl of Smyrna, Tenn.; her sister-in-law, Shirley Herndon Wenger, of Houston, Mo.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Marie graduated from eighth grade April 18, 1941 in Bloodland, Missouri before the family moved to Licking. She went to Chicago in 1943 at the age of seventeen. She stayed with her aunt, Marie Appell while she worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Her first apartment was one large room with a kitchen at one end and a bedroom at the other. Marie was always a hard worker and worked several jobs before joining Pepsodent. She started there as a machine operator on a production line and worked her way up to Inspector. Marie retired in 1990 after being inducted into the “Quarter Century Club”.

Marie always loved music. She picked at the guitar as a young girl and played the accordion in adult life. She stayed busy collecting sheet music, reading and taking care of her house. Marie also loved birds, flowers and nature. She is returning home to rest beside family members. Marie will be missed by all who knew her.

Service for Mrs. Clemmons will be Friday, October 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Fox Chapel. Interment will be in Licking Cemetery.

