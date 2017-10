Marie (Wenger) Clemmons, age 90, of Chicago, Ill. died October 3, 2017 at Oak Lawn, Ill.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home. Service will be Friday, October 13, 2017, 11 a.m. at Fox Chapel. Interment will be in Licking Cemetery. Online condolences at www.foxfh.net.