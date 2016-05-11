Marlene Neal-Schultz, age 66, daughter of Virgil Norvin and June Nadine (Clark) Stark was born in Houston, MO on April 15, 1952. She passed away June 28, 2018 at Cox Medical Center, Springfield, MO.

She graduated from Houston High School in1970. She married Alben Harry Neal in 1970, this married lasted eighteen years. Four children were born, Nidena Kaye, Darren Alben, Kitrena Marlene and Jarrell Arden. She married Warren Schultz in 2007 gaining step children, Eric Schultz and Scott Schultz. She welcomed them into her family with open arms.

Marlene enjoyed quilting, reading, puzzles and growing flowers. She volunteered with the Friends of the Library, the food pantry and made quilts for people who lost their homes in fires.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Eldon Stark and a sister, Sue Bilderback. Marlene is survived by her husband Warren, her children, Nidena Liesner, Darren Neal, Kitrena Sanders, Jarrell Neal, Eric Schultz, Scott Schultz and wife Katherine; seven grandchildren, James Edward Reyne Burris, Emily Gayle Marlene Sanders, Jacob Alben Raye Sanders, Sarha Elizabeth Hateya Sanders, Trenton Louis Neal, Laken Nichole Neal and Cody Allen Neal; three step grandchildren, Ethan Schultz, Kaitlin Schultz and Jessica Weaver; along with two step great-grandchildren, Allison and Carter; her siblings, Sherry Mahurin, Christina Cooper, Erma Tyree and Ray Stark along with many nieces and nephews.

Marlene loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed many friends and touches many lives as she traveled her journey through life. She left this world without much warning, but left behind many memories and a great amount of love.

Marlene did not want a funeral or flowers. Instead the family had a visitation on July 2, from 5 PM to 6 PM in Evans Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to Friends of the Library, c/o Texas County Library, 117 Walnut St., Houston, MO 65483.