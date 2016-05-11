Marty Ervin Baker was born in Houston, MO on September 7, 1955 to Ervin and Mary (Poor) Baker. He passed away on August 20, 2018 at home at the age of 62 years, 11 months and 13 days.

He graduated in 1973 from Houston High School. He lived his entire life in the Houston area and never desired to leave the county.

Marty grew up loving sports. He played all sports, but especially loved baseball and football. After having children, he coached toss ball, tee ball and mighty mite football. He was big on teamwork and teaching kids the importance of a team.

He was united in marriage to Jeri Lynn Haney on April 4, 1981. They were blessed with two children, Jacinda Lynn and Caleb Aaron. They have always been the pride and joy of his life.

Marty has worked at Debo’s for 14 years. He really enjoyed his work and the customers.

Marty was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, he worshipped at the Hwy 17 Church where he had served as an Elder since May 2012. He was an exceptional singer and song leader. Marty could sing bass with the best.

Marty was an amazing cook. He made the best biscuits and gravy, and could BBQ the best hamburgers and pork steaks. Jeri has got the credit many times for delicious food that Marty either made or helped with. And he liked getting the credit for his cooking!

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Baker; a baby brother, Kelvin; grandparents, James Aaron and Susan Anna (Edwards) Baker and William and Mary Caroline (Pelican) Poor.

Marty is survived by his wife Jeri Lynn of the home; daughter, Jacinda Paulson and husband Joshua of Redondo Beach, CA; son, Caleb Baker of Houston, MO; his dad, Ervin Baker of Houston, MO; a sister, Cassie Gay and husband Greg of Fair Oaks, CA; a brother, Wyn Baker and wife Michelle of Lavallette, WV; his mother-in-law, Delma Haney Preissle and brother-in-law Rob Haney and wife Sandra of Houston, MO and several nieces and nephews.

Marty was a wonderful husband, dad, son and brother. He was also a compassionate caring brother in Christ. Marty will be missed by all who knew him.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Houston Senior Center, in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence to the family.

Services were held Friday August 24, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Todd Richardson and Gary Gentry officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Kevin Reed, Jayson Wilson, Jerad Gentry, Boomer Wilson, Steve Cantrell, Floyd Ebert, Doug Mills and Gerald Barrett.