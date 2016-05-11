Mary Ermina Canterbury was born October 11, 1936, in a log cabin on her parents’ farm near Success, Missouri. She departed this life on February 3, 2017, at the age of 80. She was the daughter of Oliver and Gladys (Stilley) Ramsey and had four brothers and three sisters. She attended Prairie Point School and was fond of saying she “had to walk uphill both ways in the snow to get to school.” She attended high school in Houston, Missouri, and was baptized at Maness Memorial Church in Cabool in 1968.

Mary worked for many years at Fort Leonard Wood Laundry, was a nurses’ aid at Kabul Nursing Home for many years (which she greatly enjoyed), was a presser at H.D. Lee for more than two decades until it closed, and then worked at Bullseye until she retired in 2008.

She met and married the love of her life, Ben Canterbury, in 1960. They lived on his family’s farm in Cabool until his death in 1977.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ben; brothers, Dale Stilley, Hershel Ramsey, and James Ramsey; sister, Berniece Johnson; step-son, Jack Canterbury, step-daughter, Betty Rose; step-daughter-in-law, Linda Canterbury; granddaughter, Kacey Nash; step-grandsons Michael Canterbury and Jeff Canterbury; step-granddaughter, Pam Canterbury; nephews, nieces, and many beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles.

She is survived by her son, Floyd Carter of Bella Vista, Arkansas; daughters, Mary Louise Mcalaster of Cabool, Linda Sullins and husband Harold of Licking, Loretta Canterbury of Bucyrus, Brenda Garrett and husband Clint of Lebanon, Rena Byrd and husband Bill of Hollister, Carol Turner of Success, and Shirley Nash and husband Terry Slagle of Burnet, Texas; grandchildren, Ronda Taylor (Richard), James Darter (Tina), Tony Darter, Jeremy Carter (Amanda), Justin Garrett (Sarah), Joey Garrett (Ashley), Brandi Byrd (Andy), Sarah Byrd, Cheri Byrd (Andrew), David Turner (Ashley), Andrea Kays (Matt), Lindsey Nash, Elizabeth Nash, Destiny Slagle, and Beau Slagle, 22 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; step-son, Jerry Canterbury of Checotah, Oklahoma; step-daughters, Ann Boswell and husband Jim of Polo, Mary Sue Howell and husband Bob, of Springfield, as well as their families; sisters, Nellie Gaither and Irene Carter of Bucyrus; brother, George Ramsey, of Success, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services were Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Evans Funeral Home. Rev. Maggie Kramer officiated.

Mary’s pallbearers were James Darter, Jeremy Carter, Justin Garrett, David Turner, Joey Garrett, and Lindsey Nash, and honorary pallbearers Bruce Gaither and George Ramsey. She was buried alongside her beloved Ben at Cabool City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Cabool City Cemetery or Oakland Cemetery.