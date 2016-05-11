Mattie E. M. Miller, 29, of Licking, Mo., and her unborn child went to be with our Lord September 4, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel P. Miller, also of Licking; her parents, Emanuel N.S. Schwartz and Mary T. Borntreger, of Licking; brothers, Toby E. H. Schwartz and his wife Anna of Chetek, Wis.; Pete E. M. Schwartz and his wife Becky of Geneva, Ind., Roy E. H. Schwartz an wife Louina, Jake E. M. Schwartz and wife Emma of Seymour, Amos E. M. Schwartz and wife MagdaLena, of Licking, Aaron E. M. Schwartz, of Licking; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.

Mattie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Toby Borntreger and his wife Martha of Wisconsin.

Mattie had a sweet and gentle spirit and will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017, burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery in Licking.