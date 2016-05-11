Maycie Dove Harris was born January 30, 2012 in Rolla, Missouri to Joshua Harris and the late Laura Coleman. She was granted her angel wings at the young age of 4, on January 26, 2017, along with her little brother, Gunner Lee. She is survived by her father, Josh Harris and an older half-brother, Blake (Laura’s son), several grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Although her life was much too short, she touched many hearts. Her big smile and bright blue eyes lit up every room she entered followed by her happy and bubbly personality. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of getting to meet her.

She loved the outdoors and anything green. Some of her favorite things to do included riding bikes, swinging, jumping on the trampoline, and looking for airplanes. She also loved going for truck rides with her dad and playing with her little brother and cousins.

Service for Maycie was held Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Fox Funeral Home with Bro. George Robbins officiating. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Edgar Springs, Mo. Pallbearers were J.D. Sherman, Johnny Lindsey, Lee Mace and Austin Strom. Honorary pallbearers were Bernie Mace and Bill Harris.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net.