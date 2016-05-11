Melvin Walker, age 94, was born March 4, 1922 to Jesse and Lillie Walker. He grew up in the White Rock Community with his parents and two brothers Bill and Francis.

As a youth he was baptized in the Little Piney River and graduated from Houston High School in May 1942. That same year in December, he left for three months training before boarding a ship for Africa where he encountered his first experiences in World War II. He went on from there to Sicily, then England, the beach at Normandy, and then on to Germany. It was there he was wounded in the leg by fire from a German Plane. After staying in several hospitals then home to Houston, with five bronze stars, five campaign ribbons, a good conduct ribbon, a victory ribbon, and a purple heart.

On April 13, 1946 he married Ida Robertson and lived in the Houston Community raising four children and loving and caring for many grandchildren. He attended First Christian Church in Houston for many years. He worked mostly in factories at International Shoe Company and Brown Shoe Company. He retired in 1984.

He loved to fish, hunt, camp, play cards, and play bingo. Now he is fishing with Jesus. He died February 26, 2017 at his home in Houston Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one stillborn son Michael; one infant sister Virginia; and one brother Francis.

He is survived by his wife Ida; brother Bill Walker, of Licking, Missour; four children, Danny Walker of Houston, Debbie Harrison and her husband Harold of Houston, Dana Freeman and her husband Jon of Marionville, and Darin Walker and his wife Angie of Houston; also twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by us all.