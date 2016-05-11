Michael Paul Wilson was born on Sunday, May 23, 1954 in St. Louis, Mo. He was born to Pat (Maples) Krewson and Clyde Dee Wilson. He was the third of five children.

Michael was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Paul and Patsy Maples; paternal grandparents, Joe and Bessie Wilson; his father Clyde Dee Wilson; his step-father Bill Krewson; and sisters, infant Vickie Wilson, Kim Wilson, and Debbie Schwartz.

Michael went to Heaven on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Mo. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. He was 63 years, 1 month, and 2 days old.

He attended school at Riverview High School, St. Louis County, Mo. Michael started working for Schnucks in 1980. He continued to work for Schnucks for 34 years in transportation. He retired in 2014.

Two important moments in his life were the birth of his children. Tobe W. Wilson and Jodie M. Wilson. He met his beloved companion Diane Troiani in 2001. They shared 16 years together.

After his retirement, Michael had time to actively pursue some hobbies, fishing, hunting, and classic cars. He loved to hunt pheasant and elk with his friends from work, and deer hunting with his cousin Danny Wilson. He started an annual fishing trip to Florida with his step-father Bill Krewson in 2000. This continued until Bill’s passing in 2016. There were many tales told, some bigger than others, with pictures to prove some. He had just recently, in the last 3 years, began an interest in classic cars with his very close friend Steve Young.

Steve Young was a true friend to the end. He was always willing to take Michael to his appointments and to stay by his side.

Michael leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Pat Krewson of Licking, Mo.; sister, Lisa Hensley of De Soto, Mo.; Diane Troiani of the home, St. Charles, Mo.; children, Tobe (Jenny) Wilson of St. Charles, Mo., Jodie (Mike Hedges) Wilson of St. Charles, Mo., Nick (Nicci) Troiani, of Las Vegas, Nev. and Lauren Troiani of St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren, Brock, Nate, Rozlyn, Logan and Reese; step-brother, Billie (Hazel) Krewson of Licking, Mo. and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Michael’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304. Graveside services will be Friday, July 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Mount Herman Cemetery, Salem, Mo. with Licking United Methodist Pastor Gary Carter officiating.

Memorial contributions have been suggested to American Cancer Society.