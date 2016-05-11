Milburn Pershing Watson, age 97, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at the Hickory Manor nursing home in Licking, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Echles and Inez Myrtle Hayes; his wife, Geneva; and two sisters, Virginia Prier and Norma Jean Wolfe. Pershing is survived by his brother, Clarence Watson (Melvalee) of Licking, MO, brother-in-law, David Wolfe of Kansas City, MO, two nieces: Judy Dablemont of Cuba, MO and Jan Hoemann (Paul) of Columbia, MO, and two step nephews, Robbie Wolfe of Kansas City, MO and Danny Wolfe of Arkansas.

Pershing was born on March 6, 1920 at Prescott, MO. He graduated from Licking High School with the class of 1939. On May 6, 1944, he married Geneva Virginia Creek at Mount Carmel Primitive Baptist Church at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland.

During the years of 1940-1941, Pershing’s first job was working in a potato chip factory in Spokane, Washington. Pershing served his country in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946. During this time of service, he was stationed in the Phillipines for nine months. Upon returning from his military service, Pershing’s vocation was that of a carpenter. He worked in St. Louis until retirement and then returned to his home at Oscar, MO while continuing to build and repair homes for many persons in the area.

Milburn Pershing Watson was a humble person who lived his life quietly and with a commitment to God. He was baptized at an early age and was a faithful servant throughout his life. His faith was strong; whomever he came in contact with, he shared his conviction. Even at the end of his life’s journey, he continued to ask others if they believed in God. Pershing attended the Freewill Baptist Church in Houston until his health no longer permitted him to do so.

Pershing was unique in the fact that his enjoyment of life involved the simple beauty of nature. He used the many rocks and stones that he had collected through the years to build a rock garden. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising strawberries and vegetables in a large garden. Each of these hobbies provided many memories and substance for conversations and laughter with family and friends. Pershing will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Houston First Freewill Baptist Church, in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Saturday November 4, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Houston First Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Horton officiating. Burial was in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Doug Smith, Brad Smith, Don Creek, Terry Pursifull, Lynn Pursifull and Jerry Pursifull. Honorary Pallbearers were: Carl Watson and Jack Watson.