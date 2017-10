Milburn “Pershing” Watson, of Licking, passed away at the age of 97 at Hickory Manor on October 30, 2017. Visitation will be in Evans Funeral Home, Houston, from 6 to 8 p.m. November 3. Service will be November 4, 2017, 10 a.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church in Houston. Burial will be in Boone Creek Cemetery in Licking.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Freewill Baptist Church.