Mildred Amy Spencer was born March 15, 1931 in Turtle, Missouri to Clarence and Sylvia (Nivens) Herndon and passed away June 27, 2017 in Houston, Missouri at the age of eighty-six years.

On February 18, 1950 Mildred Amy Herndon was united in marriage to Kenneth Frank Spencer. They were married for 65 years before Kenneth passed away in 2015.

Mildred loved her church, Montauk Baptist Church, where she was a charter member and taught Sunday School. She was proud of her service with the church. She also belonged to the Montauk Homemakers Club.

Mildred loved her home and especially her valley on Ashley Creek. Mildred enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading her Bible everyday, watching birds, especially her hummingbirds, seeing her cows and that special road runner visitor that would visit occasionally several years ago. She also made the best jelly, especially blackberry. Mildred held several jobs including First National Bank and Montauk Lodge. She loved her family and almost always had a beautiful smile on her face.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Sylvia Herndon; husband, Kenneth Spencer; two daughters, Judy Spencer and Betty Spencer Roderick; brothers, Ray and Vernon; sisters, Shirley and Hazel.

Survivors include her children, Glen Ray Spencer and wife, Marcia, Salem, Jeanne Spencer Paris, Ozark, Paul Spencer and wife, Darla, Raymondville; sister, Wilma Edwards, Cahokia, Illinois; special sister in law, BJ Caywood, Salem; granddaughters, Ashley Paris, Amy Paris Rinne and husband, Kyle, Lori Pace and husband, Mike, Jana Baker and husband, Lamar; grandsons, Michael Paris, Brian Spencer and wife, Ashley, Jimmy Spencer and wife, April, Jared Roderick and wife Sarah; nineteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; a very special caregiver, Sharon Cody Smith, who has been with Mildred since her health started failing 4 years ago and was with her when she passed away. Also other special caregivers that helped Mildred to be able to stay in her home, Velma Shepherd, Brenda Gorman, Lori Cody and several others.

Mildred will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service for Mildred Amy Spencer was held Saturday, July 01, 2017 at Montauk Baptist Church with Bro. Lloyd Heavin and Bro. Mike Gorman officiating, special music was provided by Norma Gorman, Sharon Williams and Sharon Schafer. Serving as pallbearers were, Gary Gorman, Jerry Gorman, Jesse Sullins, Josh Gorman, Rawly Gorman and Rod Gorman. Honorary pallbearers were Tom Perry and Larry Williams. Interment was in the North Lawn Cemetery with arrangements under the direction of Wilson Mortuary, Salem.