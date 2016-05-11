Mildred Fourt Melton, age 99, was born October 1, 1919, and reared in the Ozarks on a Texas County, MO farm her great-grandfather had homesteaded eighty one years earlier. The fourth of six children of R.W. and Goldie Todd Fourt, she attended the Houston, MO school system all twelve years of her public schooling. In 1938, she graduated from Houston High School, where she had participated in a variety of activities, ranging from chorus, school plays, operettas and the yearbook staff to volleyball and cheerleading.

After graduation from high school, Mildred did not attend college because of a lack of funds. Instead, she went to work at Leavitt’s Department Store. There she received her first initiation into the field of bookkeeping and its importance in the business world. Having been reared in a family that worked hard and valued the importance of work, she eagerly accepted this opportunity to learn how business operates.

December 29, 1940, she married Merrell Melton and moved to St. Louis, MO where she spent the next twenty years continuing her business career in the banking industry. While in St. Louis, she gave birth to a son, Maurice. When her husband later received a transfer to Jacksonville, FL, Mildred continued her banking endeavors there by first training new tellers, then conducting audits. The Meltons remained in Jacksonville for nineteen years before moving back to Mildred’s hometown of Houston, MO and the Ozarks she loved so much.

When she returned to Houston, Mildred had two goals: she wanted to start a genealogical society and she wanted to publish a book about Texas County. Once settled, Mildred wasted no time in tackling her goals. She talked to area residents about starting a genealogical society and placed an ad in the local newspaper announcing the organizational meeting of the Texas County Missouri Genealogical and Historical Society. Her endeavors were well received, and many county residents began working on their own genealogies. To reach her second goal, Mildred and the historical society began a drive to obtain biographies of early Texas County settlers.

In keeping with her love of history, Mildred’s hobbies included collecting all forms of county history. Among her favorites are old pictures of Texas county rural school groups and obituaries of county citizens. Both of these she diligently kept in personal scrapbooks. She also enjoyed collecting old sayings, lecturing and fishing.

In addition to her genealogical goals, Mildred remained active in a variety of organizations. She served as President of the Texas County Missouri Genealogical and Historical Society and historian of three Houston organizations: the Houston Alumni Association, the Houston Betterment Committee, and the Houston United Methodist Church. She also held membership in the Eastern Star and the Houston Garden Club.

Mildred felt that each day one should do something useful for someone else. This she demonstrated by her willingness to help older citizens with their daily errands and her efforts to preserve the past of Texas County. Mildred Melton remained not only a lady of the past but also a lady very much a part of the future; a lady who had found her own special way of combining her love of history with her love for the people of the Ozarks.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Merrel; and her siblings, Mamie Swan, Velma Fourt, Alice Crawford, Bill Fourt and Juanita Hart.

Mildred is survived by her son, Maurice Melton and wife Zoila from Columbus, Georgia and a grandson, Doug Melton of Phenix City, AL.

She passed away October 15, 2018 at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Services were held Thursday October 18, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Rev Terry Lippstreu officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Terry Flowers, Joe Richardson, Bill Johnson, Roger Holder, Sid VanderVeen, Robert Rouse and Ed Bluebaum.