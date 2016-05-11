Millard Crow, son of the late Berry and Grace Crow, was born June 24, 1932 in Licking, Missouri. He went peacefully into eternal rest July 31, 2017 at the age of 85.

Millard was preceded in death by his wife, Laura (Granger) Crow; his parents; his brother, Wilford Crow and his sister, Colleen Williams. He is survived by his son, David Crow and his wife Stephanie and their son Anthony; his daughter, Sara (Crow) Mueller, her husband Keith and their children Matthew, Christie and Laurie; and his sister, Lura Hagler.

Millard graduated from Licking High School in 1950. He then attended Drury College in Springfield, Missouri where he obtained an accounting degree. Millard was drafted during this time into the United States Army and was stationed in El Paso, Texas. Afterwards, he worked at the Licking Bank and then began his lifelong career as an accountant for Production Credit Association (Farm Credit Services) in Rolla, Missouri. He then followed the company to Farmington, Missouri and eventually to Jefferson City, Missouri where he finished out his career. He retired after 42 years with the company.

During his life, Millard served in the church as a deacon and song leader. He sang every opportunity he could and if he wasn’t singing, he was whistling a tune. Millard truly had a song in his soul. He also spent many hours hunting, fishing, golfing and playing horseshoes. He loved his family and grandkids, spending the last five years in Michigan to be close to them. He will be dearly missed by all and forever in our hearts.

Service was held August 5, 2017, 10 a.m. at Licking Church of Christ with Mr. Loyd Waite officiating. Pallbearers were Paul Hood, John Hood, Byron Hagler and Matthew Mueller. Interment was in the Licking Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Little Prairie Bible Camp, P.O. Box 251, Rolla, MO 65402. online condolences at www.foxfh.net