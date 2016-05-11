Miriam Vivian (Corvin) Staton, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2017. She was born IN Wythe County, VA on February 20, 1942 to C.S. (Boob) and Alda (Dunford) Corvin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Campbell Slemp Corvin, her mother, Alda Marie Corvin, and her brother, Duward Cecil Corvin.

Vivian is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Charles Rudolph Staton, her children and spouses, Veronica (Cricket) Jones and Don, Tabatha Sexton and Dee, Charles Staton, Jr and Sapphire, three sisters, Barbara Hensley, MaryAnn Thornsbury and husband Ed and Betty Turner, eight grandchildren, Stevie, Chris, Tiffany, Jessie, Jessica, Nicole, Belle and Teagan, thirteen great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a host of family members and friends.

Vivian loved playing bingo, listening to country music, playing with her grandchildren and just being with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Vivian Staton Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home, in lieu of floral arrangements. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence to the family.

Services were held Saturday August 26, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Burial was in CT Smith Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Jessie Garrett, Mickey Creasey, Jacob Wisdom, Ricky Lambe, Raymond Tharp, Charles Staton, Jr and Chris Hadley.