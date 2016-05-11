Nancy (Kay) Weese, age 61, daughter of Henry and Wanda (New) Sells was born December 9, 1956 at the Hamilton Field Air Force Base in California. She passed away August 13, 2018, in Seymour, MO.

She is preceded in death by her father, three brothers, Mike Sells, Larry Sells and Timothy Sells and her husband, Michael H Weese.

Nancy is survived by her mother Wanda Sells; children, Joscelyne Cummings, Lauren Vitiello, Michael H Weese, Kathleen Jones and Hayley Weese; her step-children, Brandi Clayton, Kristi Kingston and Ami Weese, fourteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; one sister Jill Martinez, and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy grew up as a Military Brat and finally landed in Wichita Falls, TX. She married Michael H Weese on December 1, 1990, and to this union three children were born.

Nancy loved working as a nurse for most of her life. She loved to garden, make jewelry, crochet, and spend time with her kids and grandkids.

Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always looking for ways to help her family and friends and felt that God had given her each day to enjoy and live for Him. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family will be doing a private burial at a later date in Arthur’s Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.