Nelda Ann (Crowley) Gaston

Nelda Ann Gaston was born July 9, 1940 in Corsicana, Texas, to Alonzo and Ruby (Forester) Crowley. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the age of 78 at Houston House nursing home and is now with the Lord.

Nelda’s early years were spent growing up in a number of small towns in northeast and southeast Texas. Her Dad “Lonnie” was a “wanderer”. That’s probably where she acquired her love of travel!

Both Ruby and Lonnie were school teachers, teaching primarily in small country schools. By the time Nelda was 13 years old; she had lived in seven towns and attended four different schools. She attended 5th through 7th grades in Ore City, Texas, before the family moved to the “ends of the earth” (her words at the time), to Tyrone, Missouri in 1953.

But things worked out. It was just a few weeks later in Eunice that Nelda met the boy who would become the love of her life. Earnest Gaston was working at the Gaston Store and it was love at first sight (nearly). They both attended Glad Tidings Baptist Church and Summersville schools. They were baptized together in Big Creek in 1954. Earnest and Nelda were married on July 28th, 1956.

Earnest was in the Army and was transferred to Germany where they lived from 1956 to 1959. They then returned to Houston, Missouri where they raised their four sons, Rick, Ronnie, Roger and Ryan.

Besides loving to travel, Nelda loved to dance. She and Earnie enjoyed many years with the Piney River Square Dance Club. Nelda had an easy, infectious grin and laugh. She is going to be missed by many.

Nelda was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Jay and Forrest. She is survived by her husband Earnest, her four sons, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Memorials may be made to Big Creek Cemetery or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or go to Alz.org. To express online condolences go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday September 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial was in Big Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Rick Gaston, Ronnie Gaston, Roger Gaston, Ryan Gaston, Ethan Gaston, Roman Gaston, Matt Gaston and Josh Gaston.