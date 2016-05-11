Nellie Marie Jones, 87, departed this world to a better place on April 28, 2017. She was born on June 29, 1929 in Douglas, Wyoming.

She moved from Wyoming to Houston, Missouri with her husband and two sons in 1965 and was a resident of the Houston, Missouri area until 2008 when health issues necessitated relocation to a nursing home in Springfield, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Nellie Clausen, six siblings, and husband of 52 years, Alvah Volmar Jones in 2006.

She is survived by two sons and their wives; Ross and Lisa Jones of Republic, Missouri, and Steve and Donna Jones of Farmington, New Mexico, and two granddaughters: Carrie Jones Waggoner of Springfield, Missouri and Kelsey Jones of St. Louis, Missouri.

She was a longtime registered nurse at the Texas County Memorial Hospital and also worked at the nursing home in Licking, Missouri following her retirement from TCMH.

Services were Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Villapiano officiated with burial in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jim Carter, Randy Ingram, Ryan Munson and Leon Slape.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas County Hospice of Care. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.