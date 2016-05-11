NORMA MARTIN

Norma L. Martin, age 95, daughter of Otto and Addie (Grose) Lay was born March 23, 1923

in Elk Creek, Mo. She passed away September 12, 2018 in Houston, Mo.

Norma grew up in the Elk Creek area, attending school in Cabool.

She was united in marriage to Virgil Martin on June 17, 1940.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of almost 60 years, Virgil Martin; three sisters, Reva Shelton, Ina Stricklin, and Elva Kossuth.

She is survived by her daughter Janice Maxwell and husband Dennis of Houston, Mo.; Grandson, Eric Maxwell and wife Kerry of Springfield, Mo. and Granddaughter, Erin Snow and husband Marcus of Omaha, NE; two Great Grandkids, Kaylee and Spencer Maxwell.

Soon after Virgil and Norma were married he joined the Army. He was deployed overseas from California. To be nearer his base, Norma and a friend Virgina Altis Murphy, moved out there. They worked in a factory until their husbands returned home. Afterwards Norma and Virgil returned to the Ozarks and set up their home in Raymondville, Mo.

Norma had several jobs. She worked at Leavitts Department Store, Wade’s Shoe Store and later did many alterations for the people in our community at Elmore’s Men and Boys Wear. Norma always had a friendly smile and was interested in the customers that came into the stores. She was a spunky little lady and had a great laugh. What a pleasure to have her wait on you. After retirement she went to work for First Baptist Church Day Care for awhile.

Norma was saved at a young age and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

She enjoyed her garden, sewing and quilting, making many gifts for family and friends.

Norma was a wonderful wife, mother and of course had a special place in her heart for those grandkids and great grandkids. She had a willing hand and a loving heart. She will leave an empty space in our lives but she has a new home and is enjoying the beauty of Heaven, rejoicing in the presence of the One she has so long desired to meet.

Graveside services were Saturday September 15, at 11 AM in Evans Funeral Home. Wesley Wallace officiated with burial in Steely Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eric Maxwell, Roger Maxwell, Willie Maxwell, Darrell Vandivort, Wilbur Akers and Greg Flowers. Memorials may be sent to Houston Senior Center. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com