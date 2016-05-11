Norman Richard Anderson died unexpectedly in Little Rock on August 28, 2017 at the age of 81.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Watson, of Chicago, Dojelo Potter of Bryant, Norma Anderson of Alexander, Travis Anderson of San Diego California, and David Anderson of Bryant; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four sisters, including Daisy Coats, of Licking; and 1 brother.

Norman was preceded in death by his wives, Alma Joyce Anderson and Alice Gaither; four sisters, six brothers, and his mother and father.

Norman was born on September 16, 1935 in Centerville, Missouri to Abram and Emily Anderson. After moving to Little Rock, he married Alma Joyce and they raised their family here. Norman worked for The Lighthouse for the Blind.

Visitation was Wednesday, August 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.). The funeral service was Thursday, August 31 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Brother Larry Ballard officiating.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Norman’s online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.