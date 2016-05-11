Oris Estell Ballard, age 86, was born April 21, 1931 to Orville Edison and Mildred (Lathrom) Ballard at Huggins, Mo. He passed away after a long illness November 3, 2017 at Missouri Veterans Home, Mount Vernon, M.

Oris joined the military in 1948 and retired to the U.S. Naval Fleet Reserves in 1967. He was a Chief Hospital Corpsman and a Chief Petty Officer. He served in Korea, Vietnam and many other places around the world. Among the many medals he received were two Bronze Stars, two National Defense Medals, two National Medal of Freedom Awards, and two Purple Hearts.

After retiring from the U. S. Navy he attended Oregon Community College, graduating in 1974 with an Associate of Arts in Nursing. He entered the University Of Oregon Health Science Center, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and was a Professional Registered Nurse.

Oris, formerly of Houston, moved here from Vancouver, Wash. and married Nadine L (Kiser) Longwell, March 3, 1984. He was employed at the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital as a Psychiatric Clinical Nurse Specialist, retiring in 1995. He also worked with Home Health at the Houston Hospital in the 80’s and Missouri Home Care of West Plains in the late 90’s.

He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, traveling, golf, reading, remodeling campers and motor homes, and was a St. Louis Cardinal fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Oris was preceded in death by his mother, father and step-mother, Helen Ballard; one daughter, Christy Nelson and one son, Oris Ballard, Jr; three sisters, Luella Jones, Louise Fulton, and Lowanda Cody.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine of the home; a sister, Lucille E Westervelt and husband Joe, Blue Springs, Mo.; three children, Jeffrey Ballard and wife Sherry of Morehead, NC; Cindy Rivas, Newport, NC, and Bryan Ballard, Beaverton, Ore.; three stepchildren, Dennis Longwell and wife Barbara, Springfield, Mo.; Michael Longwell, Houston, Mo. and Tabby Orndorff, New Whiteland, Ind.; thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 from 1p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Houston First Free Will Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Danny Delcour officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. The family requests memorials to Houston Senior Center, 301 Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. On line condolences can be made at www.evansfh.com