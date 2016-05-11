Orville Evan Brown, Jr.

Orville Brown, Jr, better known as Junior, age 74, of Elk Creek, passed away March 29, 2018 at his home. He was born March 4, 1944 in Elk Creek, to Orville and Ruth (Hensley) Brown, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ronald Brown who died at birth and Larry Brown and a sister, Darlene Wheeler.

He is survived by his sister, LaVerne Fitch of Winterset, Iowa; nieces and nephews, John Wheeler and wife Jessee of Bucyrus, Deanna Musgrove and husband Jeff of Ontario, Canada, Jane Allsup and husband Scott of Winterset, Iowa; great nephews, Dustin and Matthew Wheeler, Josiah, Jeremy and Micah Musgrove, Chad and Chris Allsup; great nieces, Keighlie and Kylynn Wheeler and Jenna Ryerson; two aunts, Ruby Gale of Bear Claw, Wisconsin, and Margie Lee and husband Marvin of Chariton, Iowa, many cousins and his best friend for over 50 years, Bill Lynch of Cabool.

Junior was baptized at an early age and attended New Hope Church most of his life. After graduation he attended the School of the Ozarks for three semesters.

Junior had many jobs: farm labor, working in a packing house in Kansas City, and then worked at a factory making industrial fluorescent lights, and at O & I plastics. He also worked with Tex Bonner for the telephone company, installing phones. Junior then began his career as a truck driver for thirty three years. He traveled to forty nine states and five providences in Canada.

His hobbies were fishing; at one time he had licenses in three states, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri and working in the woods after he retired. Junior never married or had children, but his dogs were treated as such. He lived in Elk Creek his whole life. He lived with his brother Larry for many years. Junior spent a lot of time with his friend, Bill Lynch, he couldn’t have asked for a better friend. His other close friends were Harry Cox and Ron Ferguson.

Junior was one of the most perfect examples to look up too. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone that needed it. He was a man of great character but was also a jokester. His last few years of battling cancer he remained strong and never complained. God definitely has one of the greats now. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His big smile will never be forgotten.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Wednesday April 4, 2018 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. John Emery officiating. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Dustin Wheeler, Matthew Wheeler, Chad Allsup, Donnie Brown, Bill Lynch, Frank Brown and Lyman Brown.