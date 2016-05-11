Pamela Jean Karnes, 53, was born on November 23, 1963 and passed away Monday night, October 24, 2017 at 9 p.m. in the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Pam is survived by her husband, Jeff Barnum, of Odessa, Mo.; her son, Steffen Suggs, of Lecoma, Mo.; stepson, Adrian Suggs, of St. Louis, Mo.; her sister, Carrie Karnes, of Lecoma. Mo.; parents, Jim and Joyce Karnes, of Lecoma; 3 nephews, aunts, uncle and many cousins.
Pamela was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred and Mollie Foster of Ellington, Mo. and Jim and Carrie Karnes of Vida, Mo.; 3 uncles and 3 aunts.
Pamela was a nurse. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ellsinore, Mo. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 4 at 11 a.m. at Victor Baptist Church in Anutt. Music will be provided by her cousin Terida O’Neil and the service will be conducted by Brother Bobbie Mathis.
Pamela Jean Karnes Barnum
