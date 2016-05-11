Pamela Lynn (Lucy) Wallace was born in St. Louis, MO on September 25, 1955 to Bill Lucy and Viola Blake Girardier. She passed away July 5, 2018 at the age of 62.

Pam married Raymond Wallace on April 6, 1974. To this union three sons were born, Jonathan William, Robert Douglas, and Raymond Lynn.

Pam worked at Ray’s Riverside Resort for 17 years. In 1993 she went to work at the Licking License Bureau. She worked there for 12 years. She then went to work at Wal-Mart in 2006 where she was a department manager.

Pam was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, and an even better grandmother. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren in the pool, cooking and showing animals. She also enjoyed working around the farm and with her animals.

Pam is survived by her husband Raymond, three sons Johnathan William, Robert Douglas and wife Robin, and Raymond Lynn and wife Sarah; four beloved grandchildren Cole Cooper, Linzie Ray, Jocelyn Jo, and Audrey Kate; four sisters Sandy Quick and husband Don, Kathy Manly and husband Mark, Judy Hogan and husband Heath, and Janet Keeling; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, and brother Kevin Lucy.

Services were at the Fox Funeral Home with a visitation on Monday, July 9, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. and funeral Tuesday July 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. Graveside services were at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Timber, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.