Patricia Ellen (York) Hood was born November 17, 1936 in Licking, MO to Cyrus and Lyddie York. She passed away at home on February 27, 2018 surrounded by family and friends.

She was united in marriage to Darrell Eugene Hood on July 22, 1960, who preceded her in death on March 20, 2006. To this union eight children were born.

She leaves to mourn her passing Doyle Hood, Kenneth and Christina Hood, Trina and the late John Stroder, Maxine and Tracy Stevens, Walttreia Potts and Bob, Glenda Hood, Emily and Drake Parker, and the last of all Paula and Fredrick Martin. She leaves 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; along with sisters, Ruby Craig, Betty and Lee James, Mary and Dale York, Martha and Larry Ice, and Grace Duncan; brothers, Wes York, Billy Cyrus York, and John York; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Lyddie York; sister, Zelta Garrison; brothers, James and Lloyd York.

She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, and sister. She loved and cherished her family. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, embroidery and quilting until her health no longer made that possible. Patricia was baptized at a young age.

She spent her life loving and caring for her family and we all are in a better world because of her love. We will love and miss her for the rest of our lives. Her other goal in life as you can see from all the children was to love, love, and love.

Service for Mrs. Hood was held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Fox Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Darius Wentz officiating. Interment was in Boone Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brent Stevens, Rusty Stevens, Matthew Hood, Christopher Hood, Robert Hood, Patrick Potts and William Robbins. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Riley and Steve Booker.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home.