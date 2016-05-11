Patsy Loretta Drake, age 67, daughter of Melvin and Sylvia (Cole) DeWitt was born January 29, 1950 at Raymondville, MO. She passed away peacefully September 26, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Velma Settles, Katie McGuire, Joyce Amburn, Shirley Bradshaw, Elvis Clice DeWitt, Peter DeWitt, Selma DeWitt, Mary Dewitt and Clyde DeWitt.

She married Steve Drake August 3, 1968 in Houston, MO and to this union three boys were born, Parrish, Chance and Rhett. She was a faithful member of Souls Harbor Church for many years and loved her church family.

Patsy was Postmaster at Solo Post Office and retired after thirty three years. She loved animals; she would take care of any strays that came around, watching the hummingbirds and horses. In her younger years, she and Steve would go wild crafting for ginseng and golden seal. Patsy was an avid gardener; she loved tending to her flower beds and roses. She also loved fishing and a good trip to the Casino. Her greatest love was her granddaughters, anytime she could spend with them was an absolute joy. Patsy was also a good cook and hosted many family gatherings especially holiday meals. Everyone was always welcome in her home.

Surviving is her husband of forty nine years, Steve of the home in Solo, her sons, Parrish Drake and wife Sala of Booneville, MO, Chance Drake and wife Hannah of Houston, MO and Rhett Drake of Solo, MO, three granddaughters, Karly, Carli and Loran, a brother, Clay DeWitt, sisters, Janet Bell and Becky Sawyer and Dorothy Lavonne DeWitt.

Patsy was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Friendship cemetery or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Saturday September 30, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Souls Harbor Church with Delbert Gayer officiating. Burial was in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Bobby Amburn, Trinity Sawyer, Trenton DeWitt, Travis Sawyer, Edward DeWitt, Byron Price and Mark Price. Honorary Pallbearers were: Nathan Clinton and Adam Flemming.