Patty Oralene Aldridge, age 54, daughter of Oral and Audrey (Nichols) Aldridge was born March 28, 1963 in Summersville, Mo. On June 12, 2017 she lost her battle to a rare form of liver cancer at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Danny, Harold “Weasel” and his wife Janelle and Garold “Dee” and his wife Julie; and her sister, Rosemary.

She is survived by her daughter, Wayneth McComas and husband Lucas of Houston, Mo.; two sisters, Annette Hartman and husband Brian of Summersville, Mo. and Jean McAlister and husband John of Piedmont, Mo.; one brother, Rocky Adkins and wife Carolyn of Horton, Kansas; her significant other, Russell Reed of Houston, Mo.; three grandsons, Tre’ Bolden, Conner and Axel McComas; many friends and extended family members.

Patty grew up in Tyrone, Mo. with many dear friends and graduated from Summersville High School in 1981. She worked at Brown Shoe Co. in Cabool, Mo. and Lee’s factory in Houston, Mo. before attending Texas County Technical Institute to obtain her Certified Nurse Assistant certification in 2000. Patty then worked at Texas County Memorial Hospital where she loved taking care of her patients.

She loved spending time with family and friends, going to the river and especially adored every moment spent with her grandsons.

Patty was a wonderful mother, nana, sister, friend and crazy aunt. She was known for her big heart, contagious smile and smart mouth. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Patty Aldridge Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home, in lieu of floral arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. She has been cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.