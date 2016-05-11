Paul Dean Hammon, Jr., age 51, was born in Roseville, Cal. on April 22, 1965 to Paul Dean, Sr., and Maxine (Young) Hammon. He passed away February 15, 2017 at his home in Houston, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Teresa.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine West of California; his father, Paul Dean Hammon, Sr. and his step-mom, Gayle Hammon of Licking, Mo.; half siblings, Tamara Newman and Jim Berg of California and Jack Berg of Arizona; step siblings, Nicole Garrison of Licking, Mo. and David Walkiewicz of Georgia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul resided in Houston, Mo. for 10 years, and was a good mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, traveling to new places and spending time with family and friends. He loved his dogs and helping people. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Paul Hammon, Jr Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

A celebration of his life was held Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Horton officiating. Mr. Hammon was cremated following services under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.