Paula J. (Edwards) Sullins, daughter of the late Teddy and Marie (Rowland) Edwards, was born July 20, 1962 in St. Louis, Missouri. She left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on December 18, 2016 in Licking, Missouri at the age of 54.

Paula was united in marriage to her faithful and devoted husband, Rodney Sullins on July 25, 1987. To this union, Andrea (Sullins) Dukeman was born on May 16, 1988. Paula was a loving Mom-o to her precious grandson, Thomas Dukeman.

Devoted wife and mother, Paula had received the Lord as her Savior at the age of 7 years old at Rock Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed the simple and beautiful things in life, her family, walks in the woods, caring for and loving her fur friends. Paula loved the sunrises and sunsets and of course, butterflies.

Paula will be missed by her brother, Randy Green of Rolla; sister, Ann Durham of Salem; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Sharon Kaye Sullins of Licking; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold Ray and Linda Sullins, Rick and Tammy Sullins, all of Licking and Keith and Kathy Sullins of Billings; along with many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

Service for Mrs. Sullins was held Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 1:00 PM at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Amy Dickens and Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Interment was in Concord Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robert Sullins, Matt Sullins, Lucas Jones, Harvey Sullins, Jr., Rick Sullins and Rodney Sullins.

Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) – 3405 W Truman Blvd, Ste. 102, Jefferson City, MO 65109-5861. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.