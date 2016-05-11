Paula Marie Wesley, age 45, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Mo. She was born on October 20, 1971 in Jefferson City, Mo. to Ronald W. and Ruth Yvonne Khan.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Freda May Richardson, and a brother-in-law, Scott Parker.

Paula was baptized at an early age and she had a strong belief in God and His plan for each of us.

Paula worked for AAFES in Ft. Leonard Wood for 6 years until her health deteriorated. She enjoyed painting, fishing and spending time with her family. She was very proud of the young men her sons had grown into, and of her daughter’s successes in life.

She is survived by her children: sons, Christopher Wesley and wife Katey of Salem, Mo., Kevin Wesley of the home; daughter, Gracelyn Wesley of the home; mother, Ruth Yvonne Morgan of Edgar Springs, Mo.; stepmother, Shari Harris of Edgar Springs, Mo.; grandchildren, Kaylynn and Donivan Guerra; sisters, Angela Hamilton and husband Scott of Edgar Springs, Mo., Leann Khan of Salem, Mo.; 6 nieces and nephews; and three great nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Paula will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service for Paula M. Wesley will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Edgar Springs. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Null and Son Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.