Peggy L. Dwyer

Peggy (Miller) Dwyer was born on August 15, 1958 to Kenny and Dorothy Miller in Alton, Ill. She passed away peacefully at her home in Licking, Mo. on August 19, 2017.

Peggy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Kenny and Dorothy (Alred) Miller; sister, Donna Morgan; brother, Jimmy Joe Miller; and grandmother, Ruth Hicks.

She is survived by loving partner, Larry Adcox; daughter, Elizabeth (David) Sturm and their daughters, Paige and Mariah; son, Ron (Jill) Dwyer, and their children Brantley, Wyatt, and Emma; son, Chad (Joanne) Adcox and their children, Samantha, Christa, Brandon, Bree, and Liby; a great grandson, Samson; Aunt Lily Henry; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Peggy had a love for travel. She especially liked to go to Walt Disney World and Clear Water Beach. Peggy valued friends and family. She spent much of her time crafting, gardening, and volunteering. Peggy will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her.

A visitation was held at Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Mo. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. A wake will follow in Illinois in the coming weeks.

