Peter Thomas Rector, 65, of Licking, Missouri passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Pete was born on January 9, 1953 in Tacoma, Washington and was the second of three children born to Don Rector and Carmella (Capriglione) Rector. He attended Licking High School with the class of 1971. Afterwards he gained experience working with his father in their construction business along with the Licking Nursery, the Bunker lead Mines and owned his own electrical business before joining and retiring from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Labor Union.

Pete was married to Brenda Dawn Backues on September 26, 1975 and together raised four children. He was a member of the Licking Car Club and one of the founding members of the Outback investment Club. He enjoyed scuba diving, photography, computers, all things in nature, spending time with friends and family and serving his community.

He was preceded in death by brother, Chris and daughter, Michelle. He is survived by sister, Leona Forest (husband Steve); children, Amy Shelton (husband Joe), Kyle Rector and Thomas Rector; four grandchildren, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friend, Deborah Wade.

Pete was a good father, role model, friend and family man. He was loved by all and will be missed for his honesty,integrity, character and contributions to his community.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Darius Wentz officiating. Interment was in Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kyle Rector, Jim Black, Jeff Breedlove, James Cameron, John Shanks, Ron (Moe) Banford, Mark Riedel and Randy Clover.

A portion of the memorial donations will be given by the Family to the Ronald McDonald House and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.