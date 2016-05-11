Phyllis Hurt, age 92, passed away March 30, 2017 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. She was born July 7, 1924 in Houston, Mo to George and Stella (Watson) Moody.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Walt and Harry Moody and a sister, Avis Bodenhamer.

Phyllis graduated from Houston High School. She was crowned homecoming queen during her high school years. She worked as the Houston City Clerk for many years before retirement.

Phyllis was a dedicated member of Houston First Baptist Church for many years.

She is survived by her son, Steve Hurt and wife Jackie of Linden, Texas; five grandchildren, Amanda Rossignol, Lance Endsley and wife Tonia, Heath Endsley and wife Chloe, Tara Surratt and husband Zach and Jacob Hurt and wife Jamie; ten great-grandchildren; a special niece, Kaye Roedeske and husband Rueben; besides other nieces and nephews and family members whom she loved.

Phyllis enjoyed crossword puzzles, embroidery and visiting with family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered as a sweet and kind mother, grandmother and friend who would help any one that needed it.

Graveside services were Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor David Barbee officiated. In lieu of flowers the family requested memorials be made to Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com