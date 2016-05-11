Phyllis Lou Ann (Sullins) Hill was born Sunday July 28, 1958 near Licking, MO and was called home November 6, 2017 at St. Louis University Hospital at 59 years of age.

She was the youngest of eleven children of the late Lebern and Helen (Cameron) Sullins.

Phyllis attended Licking School. She married Terry Wayne Hill July 7, 1974 at Wildwood Church at Raymondville, MO. God blessed them with two children, Jason Wayne and Tasha Helenda.

Phyllis worked at Rawlings in Licking, MO until they closed as an inspector mostly. She loved her children dearly. Other than her children the highlight of her life was her grandchildren, Kristian, Mika, Christopher, Kiira, Riley, Andrew, Ryker and Harper, two great-granddaughters, Devinne and Austyn, and a great-grandson on the way. She was a devoted grandmother and was very proud of each and every grandchild. If you saw her she normally had one of them in tow or all of them. She spoke of them often to everyone she met and loved showing them off with multiple pictures. Phyllis enjoyed caring for the elderly and babysitting children.

Phyllis accepted Christ at the age of twelve and later renewed her vows to God. She attended various churches but the Old Country Church at Licking was home to her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Terry, her parents, her in-laws, Tom and Ruby Hill; two brothers, Eugene and G Ray, her sisters Ruth Chrisman, Dorothy Sprague, Vernell Sullins and Anita Buckner.

She leaves behind her precious children, Jason Hill and girlfriend Monica Underwood of Raymondville, MO and Tasha Wilson and husband Aaron of Houston, MO; her loving grandchildren; four brothers, Kenneth, Joe, Gary and Randy Earl of Licking, MO; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be missed but lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

She often said “Don’t remember me with tears, but laughter. Not the bad times, but good and most of all don’t grieve for me down here.”

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Phyllis Hill Memorial Fund C/O Evans Funeral Home, in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Friday November 10, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Brother Wayne Carrigan officiating. Burial was in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Mark Buckner, Brad Buckner, Dillion Sullins, Scotty Richards, Denver Culley and Ethan Huff. Honorary Pallbearers were: Mark Hartman and Christopher Fortune.