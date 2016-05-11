Lyle Ray Dixon, was born on December 10, 1936 at Licking, Mo. to the late Robert Edward Dixon and Mildred (Holly) Dixon. He departed this life December 27, 2017 at Houston, Mo. at the age of 81.

He was a truck driver for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard, Melvin and Delmar.

He is survived by his children, Debra Bass, Carol Cox, Sheila McConnell, and Jason Dixon also numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Per Rays wishes he will be inurned by his parents at Williams Cemetery, arrangements under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.