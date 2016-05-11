Ray Gleason of Licking, MO passed away on June 17, 2018 following a long illness.

Born August 7, 1957, he married wife Margaret (Poteat) on December 21, 2005, and they had a very happy life together.

He is survived by wife Margaret, daughter Adrianna Coleman, stepson Ben Coleman and grandchildren Stetson Spencer, Courtney Spencer, Sierra Spencer, and Adriana Coleman.

Ray was employed as an over the road trucker for over forty years, and greatly enjoyed his work and the travel. One of his favorite sayings was “Don’t break the law and go to work,” good words to live by. Ray loved animals, the river and going on float trips. He had a wonderful voice, and enjoyed music and singing, even winning trophies.

Ray will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Final arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home of Houston, MO.