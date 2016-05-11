Raymond Francis Purdom passed away September 26, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born on March 6, 1941 in Sandy, MO, the son of John and Nora Purdom. He had five sisters, Pansey, Darleen, Lilly, Marie, and Alberta, and four brothers, Carl, Glen, Tommy and Nathan. Raymond married Loretta Young and they had four children; Celia, Katrina, Cara, and Christopher and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Raymond enlisted in the Navy and served 25 years. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He went to Basic Training at Great Lakes, IL and went on to train as a Russian Cryptologist in Washington, DC. He was stationed in Japan, Texas, German, Spain, Scotland, Maryland, and England. He retired on February 29, 1984. He served temporary duty on ships and submarines and was able to circumvent the globe.

Raymond met Gloria when he was stationed in Edzell, Scotland. They were married at Fort Meade, Maryland in 1978. They came to Licking in 1984 and lived in town until Raymond built a house in Mooney Hollow. Raymond then bought Belgian horses and loved to work them on the land and in the woods. He tried to grow a vegetable garden but gave up after three years of feeding the deer in the area.

He built a wood ship and enjoyed working there. He tried to be a good neighbor to the community in Mooney Hollow. Each winter he would help an elderly couple who had trouble getting out of their home. He would help hook up one of the horses to get them on their way.

Raymond was the coordinator of the Military Funeral Honors Detail for Veterans that passed away. He started in 2002 and was active until early this year due to bad health. He tried to make sure that the Veterans would have the honor that they deserved. Raymond enjoyed Scottish Country Dancing and Highland games and taught many classes.