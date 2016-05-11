Reverend Kendall Douglas Ford

Kendall Douglas Ford, age 80, was born September 9, 1937 in Alton, MO to Obadiah and Nola (Hand) Ford. He passed away August 18, 2018 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO.

He grew up in Alton Missouri and graduated from Alton High School. He attended Southwest Baptist University receiving his degree in Ministry. He married Loura Branstetter August 6, 1961 and to this union a daughter, Jill was born.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Loura and his brother Jim Ford. He is survived by his daughter Jill Bailey and fiancé Robert Barnhart of Houston, MO; his grandson, Tyler Bailey of Springfield, MO; and a sister, Evalyn Sue Bowman and husband Vince of Mt. Dora, FL.

Kendall was a faithful minister of the Gospel. He served as minister many years at a few churches in Kansas, at Raymondville Baptist and lastly Ozark Baptist Church for over 14 years. He was also the director of Missions of Shannon and Oregon Counties and for Texas County Missions for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. Kendall also preformed countless weddings and funerals over the years.

He loved watching Cardinal baseball, tending to his yard and was an excellent gardener in his younger years. Kendall was blessed to spend time with his grandson, Tyler, he was so proud of him and all of his accomplishments.

Kendall was a sweet and humble man, always ready to share the Bible with anyone. He loved the Lord with all of his heart. He is now enjoying the beauty of Heaven with Loura and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Memorials may be made to Ozark Baptist Church. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence to the family.

Services were held Wednesday August 22, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Ozark Baptist Church with Gordon Rhodes officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Ryan Huff, David Branson, Jerry Kaut, Willie Johnson, Robert Stringer and Julius Fraley.