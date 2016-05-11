Robert Arlen Moore, 73, son of Boone and Irene (Hinkle) Moore, was born on January 16, 1944 at Ryan’s Hospital, Mountain Grove, Mo. He passed away on July 29, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

Arlen graduated from Houston High School in 1963. He married Patsy Buchholz on July 8, 1967 at Cabool First Baptist Church with Rev. Arch Bolerjack performing the ceremony. They recently celebrated 50 years together.

He was preceded in death by his father, Boone Moore. Arlen is survived by his mother, Irene Moore of Houston, Mo.; wife, Patsy, of the home; one son, Verlin and wife Angelia of Bucyrus, Mo.; one daughter, Debbie Pratt and husband Brett of Hamilton, Mo.; three grandsons, Wesley Pratt, Clayton Moore and Jarrod Pratt; one brother, Lynn Moore and wife Wanda of Cabool, Mo. and several nieces and nephews.

Arlen came from humble beginnings, growing up in the local area. After 34 years of working for the Missouri Department of Transportation, he retired due to health reasons. His retirement didn’t seem to slow him down as he cut logs and wood. He enjoyed working in the garden and took pride in raising his own vegetables and shared produce with others. He especially enjoyed attending the Moore reunion where he carried on the tradition of bringing and cutting fresh cold watermelons to the Moore reunion every year.

Arlen enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing alongside his side kick “Queeny Dog”. He also enjoyed watching his grandsons play basketball and took pride in their accomplishments. He was very proud of all three of his grandsons. Most of all he loved God and attended church regularly. He enjoyed fellowship with his church family anytime there was a special event.

Arlen will leave a lasting impression on the lives of his family and friends. He will always be remembered by his lengthy tales and humorous story telling. His passing will leave a legacy of love for the outdoors passed down from generation to generation.

Memorials may be made to the Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation was Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Services were Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor John Emery officiating. Burial is in Union Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Billy Moore, Kyle Moore, J. D. Moore, Jim Moore, Gaylord Moore, Stan Moore, Wesley Pratt, Clayton Moore and Jarrod Pratt.