Robert “Bob” Lester Krantz, only child of Lester Arthur and Teresa Agnes (Kittner) Krantz, was born in Callicoon, New York on September 17, 1940. After a long and hard-fought battle related to radiation treatment in 2002 and 2003 for laryngeal cancer, he departed the world August 2, 2018 at the age of 77 years, 10 months and 16 days.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a three year old grandson Brian Scott Cooper.

Bob and his parents moved to Honesdale, Pennsylvania in 1950 after having spent the first ten years of his life on his paternal grandparents’ farm near Jeffersonville, NY, leaving him with a lifetime love of rural life. He graduated with the Honesdale High School class of 1958 and attended Penn State University, Scranton Center, Scranton, PA, majoring in Mechanical Drafting and Design. He excelled in higher math, woodworking shop and art classes. His 3×12 framed watercolor mural depicting an American farm scene hung prominently over the main staircase in the old Honesdale High School building. To earn money during his high schools years, he delivered papers then drove a milk truck as soon as he got his driver’s license. He worked as a draftsman for Valley Design and LignaCraft Inc while attending Penn State before going to work fulltime for IBM in Owego, NY where he drew up complete state of the art multilayer printed circuit boards and micro-chips for the Saturn V and Apollo moon missions, in addition to design work on the XB.70 and Gemini.

In 1968 he moved to Colorado to work for Beech Aircraft in Boulder on an Air Force project and later for Chaparral Industries designing and testing snowmobiles, recalling that as his most “fun” job. The job market for design engineers was unstable so Bob, with three partners, started a design and drafting company in 1971 called Ergon (a Greek word meaning “work”) in Westminster, CO which was a job placement company for other companies needing temporary designers and drafters. Ergon closed in 1976. Bob worked at Custom Engineering before he was hired by Martin Marietta Corp in 1980 to work on the MX Peacekeeper project. He spent a year on assignment in Baltimore, Maryland working on G.E’s Jet Engine Fan Reverser. Returning home to Colorado, he was reassigned to the Energy Propulsion Laboratory at Martin Marietta’s Waterton Plant in Littleton, CO. Martin Marietta merged with Lockheed Corp in 1994 to become Lockheed Martin. Bob was a Mechanical Design Engineer with several years in management at Lockheed Martin and did design work on Titan, Atlas, Centaur, Cassini, the space shuttle and other projects with occasional travels to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He retired in 2001.

Bob had aspirations as a teenager of becoming an architect but never pursued a degree even though he drew up numerous complete house plans that never failed to get an engineer’s seal. Not only could he draw up the plans, he spent his “spare time” remodeling and building homes and barns. He built his first home at the age of 21, ending with what many call a “work of art”, his home south of Houston, MO.

In 1961, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Janet Gibbs. They had two daughters and a son before divorcing in early 1974. He met Diane Schulz in May 1974 and they were married in a Christmas themed wedding December 6, 1974. They lived in Golden, CO for thirty years in the Applewood Mesa Ranchettes subdivision at the foot of South Table Mountain. In 2006 they moved to Houston MO to build their dream home.

Bob was a very sociable person and enjoyed being around people, making friends wherever he spent time. He was treasurer, after serving as secretary of both the Lions and Eagles Club and was an active participant in the Texas County Republican Party, all in Houston, MO. Whenever help was needed; he was one of the first to volunteer.

Forever remembering and forever missing this remarkable man is his wife Diane; his son Timothy Krantz and wife Regina of Elizabeth, CO and their sons, Evan and Avery; daughter Robin Reynolds and husband Philip of Lafayette, CO and their children Robby Way (Kahlia) and son Syler and daughter Ryan Reynolds with her daughter Tylre and son Tanner; daughter Tamme Cooper of Arvada, CO and her children Brandiy Blair (Ryan) with their children Dilyan, Destaniy and Dreyden and son Bradley Cooper (Christina) with their children Ethan, Gemma, Shelby and Bentley in addition to untold numbers of other family and friends.

Bob’s motto in life was to take it “one day at a time.” He lived his life to the fullest until the last few months because of his illness but he still insisted on taking it “one day at a time.” The key word in “live.” Because Bob lived, many things will endure-his beloved family, his building projects and his work in the aerospace industry.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to Hospice Compassus, in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday August 10, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating. Visiting will be following the service. Mr. Krantz was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. An Inurnment will be held at Indian Orchard Cemetery in Honesdale, PA at a later date.