Robert E. Cherry of Kevil, Kentucky passed away on February 27, 2018 at the age of 88. Bob was born July 16, 1929 in Hartford, Illinois to the late Delbert Cherry and Opal (Tune) Sites.

Bob served in the Army as a medical technician and drill sergeant. Shortly after he was discharged he met and married Donna Hazel Cherry and from this union they had three children. Bob enjoyed most water sport activies such as boating, owning his own cabin cruiser, skiing, and fishing. He enjoyed being outdoors to the point of even mowing grass on his John Deere tractor. He loved gardening, beautiful flowers and music. He owned and operated his own business, Central Music, selling sound systems to funeral homes across the country, a business built on a handshake and The Golden Rule. One of his later in life enjoyments was traveling in his RV.

Bob is survived by his children, Keith R. Cherry and wife Donna of Fenton, Missouri, Carmen Cherry and fiance Terry Kuhn of Columbia, Missouri, Kela Canterbury of Houston, Missouri; sisters, Karoline C. Lee of Sorento, Illinois, Sandra Ervin and husband John of Bethalto, Illinois; grandchildren, Kristen, Brad, Michael, Kayla, Kelsey, Matthew, Eric, Justin, Alicia, Jonathon and Emily; twenty great-grandchildren; his wife Svetlana of Kevil, Kentucky and cousin Ron Parker of Belleville, Illinois. In addition to his parents, Delbert and Opal, Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Catherine Tune.

Funeral services for Robert E. Cherry will be held 2:00PM Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Salem Chapel of the James & Gahr Chapel. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to services from 1:00PM until services at 2:00PM. Interment will be held in the Morrison Cemetery in Salem, Missouri. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com