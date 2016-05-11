Robert Tune

Robert “Bob” D. Tune of Raymondville, Missouri was born on September 27, 1953 in Mountain View, Missouri, a son to the late Uhl Lester Tune and the late Geraldine (Wagster) Tune. On March 18, 1978 Robert was united in marriage to Pamela R. Mason and they shared thirty-nine years together.

Robert entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at the Phelps County Regional Medical Center having reached the age of sixty-three years, nine months and seven days.

Robert will be missed by all who loved and knew him including his wife Pamela Tune of Raymondville, Mo.; four children: Miranda R. Tune and Fiancé Brandon Tinnin of Sikeston, Mo., Bobbi Dyer and husband Brad of St. James, Mo., Brandon Tune and wife Amy of Summersville, Mo., Rebecca J. Tune of Raymondville, Mo.; three brothers: Charles Tune and wife Ruby, Darrell Tune, Gary Tune; three sisters: Ellen Wright, Ruby Pitts and husband Everette, Carol Tune; seven grandchildren: Auston Robert, Madyson Elizabeth, Zach Mason, Korbyn Xzander, Alexis LeighAnn, Kallyn David, Maylie Jade and a granddaughter on the way. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two infant sisters: Norma Jean and Joyce Ann; brother Lester Tune; three sisters: Geneva Sykes, Margaret Ann Frances and Betty Lou Foshe.

The family received friends on Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Fox Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Erin McConnell officiating.

Interment and final prayers were held on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Potosi, Missouri with Rev. Jeffrey Gowen officiating. Robert received full military honors by the United States Army and Local VFW Post 6996 for his service to our great country. Local services were entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi, Missouri.