Robert Wissler

Robert (Bob) Wissler fell asleep in death on March 29, 2018, after his brave battle with ALS. His outlook remained positive throughout and he said that “everyday he got to look at his wife and kids was worth it.”

Those who loved him best were his wife Mary and two daughters, Sarah and Rachel, a son-in-law, Matt, whom he regarded as his own and a grandson, Rogue.

Family was the most important thing to him and he made sacrifices throughout his life to put them all first. He leaves behind many memories of love, of time spent with him and stories of his adventures.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing on his tractor, outdoors and playing with his grandson. Bob retired from the Air Force after twenty two years and retired from civil service after seventeen years. Bob was a heavy equipment operator and instructor and really enjoyed playing in the dirt.

No services are planned at this time. Per his wishes, he was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.