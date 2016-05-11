Rodney Herman Moritz, age 82, of Cabool, MO, passed away January 22, 2018 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, MO. He was born October 26, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO to Herman and Louisa (Dennis) Moritz.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Ruby (Moritz) Wilson and a daughter, Barbara Carboni.

Rodney grew up around Dora, MO and graduated from Dora High School. He married Janet Fuqua on June 26, 1965 and to this union two children were born.

He served in the United States Army during Vietnam He entered in West Plains, MO on September 14, 1953 and was honorably discharged August 24, 1960.

Rodney is survived by his wife Janet Moritz of the home in Cabool, MO, three sons, Joseph Moritz and wife Leah of Yukon, MO; Thomas McKinney of Mtn. Grove, MO and Michael McKinney of CA; three daughters, Anna Moritz and James Newton of Grants Pass, OR; Catherine McKinney of Esparto, CA and Elizabeth Contreras of Woodland, CA; twenty three grandchildren; and numerous great and great-grandchildren.

He loved traveling on his motorcycle, going abalone hunting, spending time with his grandchildren, listening and going to bluegrass festivals with Jim Orchard, cooking and he was an avid sportsman.

Rodney loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private family Memorial will be held at a later date. Mr. Moritz was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.